Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Jabil by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 140,372 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Jabil by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 24,471 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $154,552.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,085 shares of company stock worth $16,024,903. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $77.66 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.