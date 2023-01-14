New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,274 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Match Group worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Match Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $124.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.