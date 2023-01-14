New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $11.91 Million Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 625,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,202,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $1,262,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,351,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
