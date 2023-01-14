IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE)

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 11.1 %

OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. PURE Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 135.85% and a negative net margin of 206.26%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

