William Garrett Gray Sells 1,858 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $12,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 757,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

