Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 8,943 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.