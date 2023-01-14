Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $60,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

