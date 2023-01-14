Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 15,296 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.