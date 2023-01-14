Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

