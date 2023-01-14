Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 1,203.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ESAB Price Performance

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

