4,462 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $6,391,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens upgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.
Bread Financial Stock Down 3.4 %
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
