Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 824 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,636,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 72,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

