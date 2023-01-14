Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $494.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average of $487.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 45.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.