Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 96.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 4.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingevity by 7.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ingevity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingevity Price Performance

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGVT opened at $81.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.78. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $81.70.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.