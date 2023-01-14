Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,123,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Coty by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.97.

COTY stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

