Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

