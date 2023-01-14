Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,429 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MP Materials by 151.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.9% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 10.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $29.53 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

