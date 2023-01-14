12,537 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,537 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,712 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 72,732 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 396,745 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on R1 RCM to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.36.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

