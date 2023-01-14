Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 74.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 13.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,385 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,652,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,644,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 307,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Progyny Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $205.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $88,526.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,862,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $51,142.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,487. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.