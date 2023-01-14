Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $236,000 Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $83.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

