Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.68. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

