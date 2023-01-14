Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,728,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,103,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,889,000 after buying an additional 474,261 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

