Securian Asset Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 159,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $7,281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,999.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,999.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 782,400 shares of company stock valued at $52,975,674 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.