IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after acquiring an additional 302,102 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $162.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

