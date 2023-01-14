Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after buying an additional 151,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,456,000 after buying an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Assurant from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.