Comerica Bank Sells 397 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Ciena worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ciena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 34.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Trading Up 0.3 %

CIEN stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $72.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 11,255 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $555,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,129 shares of company stock worth $2,292,632. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

