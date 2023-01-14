Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VC stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.75 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 25.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

