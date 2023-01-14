Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,932 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

