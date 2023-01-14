Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.26% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 72,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 68.6% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 467,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 190,318 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 357.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair cut Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $265,725,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 2,250 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,084.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 708,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,675. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

