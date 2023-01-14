Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,511 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.12 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

