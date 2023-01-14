Comerica Bank Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE FRC opened at $128.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its 200 day moving average is $137.12.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

