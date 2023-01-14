Comerica Bank Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $275.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.08. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $311.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

