Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 229,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 133,469 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $111.35 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.10.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock worth $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

