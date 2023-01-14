Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,127,000 after buying an additional 94,570 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

NYSE RL opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

