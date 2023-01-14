Comerica Bank Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

CHTR opened at $388.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $621.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.63. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

