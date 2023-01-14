Comerica Bank Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

