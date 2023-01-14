Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 365.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inari Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Inari Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,180.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at $22,243,180.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,008,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,201,689.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,250 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,723. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NARI opened at $67.05 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

