Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 72,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

