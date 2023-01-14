Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth about $903,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 189.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 147,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

RGA opened at $145.96 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

