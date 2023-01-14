Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $300.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.78 and a 12 month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

