Comerica Bank Sells 3,985 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,853 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $41,210,000 after buying an additional 289,721 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 596,749 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $72,926,000 after buying an additional 252,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.84.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

