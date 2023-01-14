Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $151.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

