Comerica Bank Sells 2,507 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

VOYA opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.