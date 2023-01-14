Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,933 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

