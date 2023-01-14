Comerica Bank Sells 10,024 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

