Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 285.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

