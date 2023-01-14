Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.30% of Shutterstock worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.48 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.