Comerica Bank Sells 10,769 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,769 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $66.06.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

