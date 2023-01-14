The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

