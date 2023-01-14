Comerica Bank Acquires 12,299 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,223,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,250,000 after purchasing an additional 219,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 119.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,030,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

